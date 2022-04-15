Peters-Meinders, Nancy Lyn

CEDAR FALLS - Nancy Lyn Peters Meinders of Cedar Falls, 71, passed away April 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. To help other families and doctors learn from her condition, Nancy has chosen to donate her body to research at the Mayo Clinics in Rochester, Minn. Private interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held at the Richardson Funeral Home in Cedar Falls on Friday, April 22, from 4-7 p.m. with the Memorial Service at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls on April 23 at 11 a.m. Memorials can be made to Cedar Valley Hospice or the American Heart Association in Nancy’s name.
Nancy was born to Harvey and Eleanor (Ascher) Peters on March 11, 1951, in Cedar Falls. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1969. Nancy continued her education at Hawkeye Community College and attended Upper Iowa University.