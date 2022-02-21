Peterson, Beverly - Jan. 6, 1933-Feb. 18, 2022

ALDEN - Beverly Peterson, 89, of Alden, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, at the Alden United Methodist Church with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Beverly Ann Peterson was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Waterloo, the daughter of Glen and Florence (Stout) Fuller. She attended grade school in Waterloo and Maynard and graduated from Popejoy High School in 1951. She was united in marriage to Merle “Mike” Peterson at the Popejoy Methodist Church on Sept. 4, 1951. When her husband returned from service in Korea in April 1953, they made their home in rural Alden, where they farmed.