NORTH LIBERTY
Bonnie Peterson, 88, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Keystone Place in North Liberty. A private family service will be held Tuesday, July 7, at the Lee Center United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest at the Northlawn Memory Gardens at a later date. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Bonnie and her family.
Bonnie Loraine Peterson was born June 17, 1932, to Leo and Erma Evans on a farm near Iowa Falls, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School and attended Lee Center United Methodist Church. At the church’s MYF she met Erwin Peterson, whom she married on Jan. 16, 1951. She was married on a Tuesday because that date was her mother’s birthday. Erwin and Bonnie farmed together until their retirement.
Bonnie enjoyed music, playing the organ for Lee Center Church for over 20 years where she was also active in the Women’s Society of Christian Service. She enjoyed cooking, assisting with planting and harvest on the farm and gardening. She froze sweet corn, made raspberry and strawberry jam and canned just about everything she grew in the garden. She made the best peanut brittle, chocolate mint brownies and pumpkin pie. Bonnie had a delightful ease about her and could talk to strangers wherever she went. She loved riding the 4-wheeler with her grandchildren, enjoyed puzzles, was great with numbers, (a walking phone book some would say) and she loved to teach clarinet lessons. In her last months she enjoyed the music therapy provided by Iowa City Hospice.
Bonnie Peterson is survived by her husband, Erwin Peterson; six children: Bert Peterson, Russell (Denise) Peterson, Sharon (Dale) Ingle, Becky Peterson, Marj (Rick) Meisner and Jerry (Cindy) Peterson; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Roma Schmitt and Rosemary Reade. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Melvin Evans and Gordon Evans.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Iowa City Hospice.
