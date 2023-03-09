HAMPTON - Marlys Peterson, 85, of Hampton, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at her home in Hampton. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton with burial in the Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service at church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.
Marlys Ann Peterson was born on June 19, 1937, near Popejoy, Iowa, to Owen and Myrna (Alverson) Ingebritson. She graduated from Alden High School and married Wayne E. Koop of Ellsworth on June 3, 1955. They resided near Williams until his death in 1991. On Sept. 5, 1998, Marlys was united in marriage to Stan Peterson. They have been residents of Hampton for the past 25 years.
Marlys was an active member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hampton, where she participated in the quilting group and various other church related activities. She enjoyed traveling, especially to visit her grandchildren, reading and her flower gardens. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and loved a good game of 500!
Marlys is survived by her husband Stan of Hampton, daughters Cindy (Brian) Comeno of Las Vegas, N.V.; and Denise (Tony) Gehlhausen of Watertown, Minn.; step-sons: Mark Peterson of Hampton, Mike (Karyn) Peterson of West Des Moines, and Myron (Mary) Peterson of Windsor Heights; step-daughter Shannon (David) Aronson; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, and brother Wendell Ingebritson.