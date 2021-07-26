STEAMBOAT ROCK
Robert “Bob” Ronald Peterson was born May 13, 1944, to Carl and Emma Peterson in Mansfield, Missouri. He was the youngest of 10 children born at home. In 1961 he joined the United States Army where he served honorably in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged May of 1964. Upon returning home, he met his beloved Georgina “Gina” Mae Timper. Bob and Gina were united in marriage Sept. 12, 1964, in Mansfield, Missouri. They went on to have three children, Kathy Jo, Melissa “Missi,” and Robert “Rob.” Bob held many interesting jobs over the years but one of his favorites was working for Hughes Aircraft in California. Bob and Gina later moved their family to Clinton, Iowa, in 1978 where they went on to raise their children and later grandchildren. Bob retired from International Paper. He spent his retirement with his wife, children, and grandchildren. In 2017, Bob moved to Grand JiVante in Ackley, Iowa, where he passed away under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice surrounded by family and friends. Some of his favorite things to do were draw, fish, do puzzles, spend time with dogs, and spend time with his family. He was known for his sense of humor and was the king of dad jokes.