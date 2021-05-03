DOWS - A memorial service for Norman D. Peyton, who passed away Nov. 20, 2020, will be held Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth in Dows.
Norm was an avid fan of the Iowa State Cyclones and hosted many family and friends at his and Carlene’s tailgates over the years, so the family will host a tailgate lunch as a final tribute to Norm at the Dows Community Center following the service. Guests are encouraged to attend the funeral and tailgate wearing their favorite ISU or Pioneer apparel. Norm always did enjoy a good rivalry and razzing his friends; therefore, it would be acceptable for guests to wear their own favorite team apparel. (However, should anyone arrive wearing Hawkeye, Nebraska, or DeKalb apparel, they can expect to be seated in the back.)