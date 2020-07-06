Phil Gross, 86, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines. Funeral services are pending with the Surls Funeral of Iowa Falls. A private graveside service will be in Iowa Falls due to the COVID-19 virus. The Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Phil was born on July 27, 1933, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Harold Royce Gross and Hazel Webster Gross. He graduated from Washington, D.C., high school. With student Ron Nessor, in high school, Phil produced a radio broadcast. He attended Kingsport Merchant Marine Academy until called to serve in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After discharge, Phil attended University of Iowa receiving a combined undergraduate degree and L.L.B. He later received a Master of Business Administration Degree from The American University, Washington, D.C., concentrating on Financial Management with Distinction.