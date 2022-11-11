IOWA FALLS - Kathie Pickard, 74, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Kathie's wishes.
Kathie Ann Pickard was born on April 12, 1948 in Des Moines to Walter and Katherine (O’Neil) Maschke. She graduated from East High School and then from Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in Education. On July 31, 1971, Kathie was united in marriage to Robert Pickard in Des Moines.
After the couple was married, they moved to Savannah, Mo. where Kathie started her career in teaching. After a few years they moved to Melcher, Iowa and then to Bloomfield, Iowa where they raised their children before settling in the Alden/Iowa Falls area. Accumulating 40 plus years of teaching, specializing in special education and learning/behavioral disorders. She had a passion for helping kids achieve their goals either in the classroom or in life, she was always a sounding board for her students and offered guidance when asked. In her time at the schools, she taught in, she was active in student activities and extracurricular events. Kathie retired from teaching in 2014 from the Iowa Falls-Alden school district.
Outside of teaching, Kathie loved being outside working in her flowers or her garden. She adored her grandchildren and loved keeping in touch with her friends. She also loved her trips to the casino, and listening to the swooning tunes of Barry Manilow.
Kathie is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Daniel) Maas of Duluth, Minn.; son Zachary (Jennifer Curry) Pickard of West Des Moines; grandchildren Ethan and Austin Maas of Duluth; and Ava Pickard of Oskaloos; sisters-in-law Paula (Don) Keeler of Ankeny and Rosalyn Milbrandt of Corcoran, Minn.; and brother-in-law Joseph (Deb) Pickard of Melbourne.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, parent-in-law Max and Betty Pickard, brother-in-law Jim Pickard, and brother-in-law Michael Milbrandt.