IOWA FALLS - Mary Frances Pieper, 89, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be held at Saint Mark’s Catholic Church in Iowa Falls on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning at 10 a.m. A funeral mass will then begin at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Saint Mark’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.
She was born on May 20, 1932, to Howard and Frances (Worley) Lantz in Iowa City. Mary graduated from Saint Patrick’s High School in Iowa City in 1950. She then attended the University of Iowa where she earned a BSN in nursing. Following her graduation from Iowa, she was united in marriage to Samuel Osborne. To this union five children were born. The couple later divorced. Mary was united in marriage in 1991 to Edward J. Pieper at Saint Mark’s Church in Iowa Falls.