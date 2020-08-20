HUBBARD
Larry Stanley Pierson (Slim), 82, of Hubbard, Iowa, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Hubbard Care Center where he was a resident.
Larry was born March 31, 1938, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Bruce and Genevieve Pierson. On July 26, 1958, he was joined in marriage to Karen (Peachie) Davis of Conrad. They had two children, Pam (Gary) Crosser of LaPorte City, Iowa, and Chad (Kristen) Pierson of Hubbard, Iowa.
Larry worked at the Farmers Coop Elevator in Hubbard for 18 years, farmed for over 20 years and worked at Farley Chevrolet in Hubbard. Larry was a member of the Zion UCC and the Hubbard Fire Department. He was known for his honesty, hard work, gentleness and patience. He never knew a stranger.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Karen; his daughter, Pam (Gary); his son, Chad (Kristen); four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Pierson of Georgetown, Texas; sister, Donna (Luke) Manthey of Minnesota; many nieces and nephews; his kitty, Peanut; and his fur grand-doggies, Aussie and Clyde.
Larry was proceeded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry Pierson; and his beloved dog, Pebbles.
Rite of cremation has been afforded. Memorial services for Larry will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9:30 a.m. at the Arboretum in Hubbard. Please bring a lawn chair.
