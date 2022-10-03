IOWA FALLS - Evalyne L. Pilchard, 78, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Evalyne and her family.
Evalyne Lou (Forte) Pilchard was born on July 4, 1943, the daughter of Howard and Edith (Ashpole) Forte in Afton, Mo. Evalyne attended elementary school in St. Louis, Mo. then middle and high school in Webster City, Iowa. She graduated in 1961 at age 17.
Following high school, Evalyne attended Ellsworth Community College in 1982 where she studied criminal justice and photography. In 1995 she attended Buena Vista University and studied human services. She graduated in 1997 and began working for Access with the mentally and physically disabled. Evalyne was very smart. She could read an 800-page book in two days. She graduated from ECC Summa Cum Laude and from BVU Magna Cum Laude.
On June 12, 1960, Evalyne was united in marriage to Robert Jerald Pilchard in Webster City. They had four children: Tamara, Todd, Teresa, Christopher.
Evalyne was an avid animal lover, having multiple cats, dogs, guinea pigs, hamsters, and gerbils. Photography was a major passion, and music was her biggest love. From Elvis and Buddy Holly to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Evalyne Pilchard is survived by her husband, Robert Pilchard of Iowa Falls; children: Tamara Barhite of Wellsburg; Todd (Traci) Pilchard of Geneva; Teresa (Glenn) Hillis of Holmen, Wis.; and Christopher (Renee) Pilchard of Stanwood, Wash.; grandchildren: Michelle, James and Jason Barhite; Brandon and Brittany Pilchard; Joshua and Ashley Hillis and Miranda and Monica Pilchard; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Lowell Forte (Mary Hawkes) of California; sister, Karen (Steve) Saathoff of Webster City; nieces, Danielle Saathoff of Boone, Justin Saathoff of Fort Dodge and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Earl and sister, Shirley; grandson, Marshall and her nephew and cousins.