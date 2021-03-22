DES MOINES
Carol Jean Henry Piziali, 73, died in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, St. Paddy’s Day. Appropriate for an Irish Lass. She was born Aug. 19, 1947, to David Harrison and Mary Elizabeth (Diebler) Henry in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Carol grew up on a farm in rural Hardin County where she attended a one-room school until junior high. After graduating from Iowa Falls High School, Carol attended the University of Iowa majoring in Industrial Psychology and minoring in Music, and as a proud graduate she never missed the opportunity to cheer on the Hawkeyes. Carol spent her life caring for her family and friends, raising her two children while working full time for Dallas County, Iowa. Carol was a true artist creating masterpieces with fabric and thread. She used her talent to share her love for her family and friends, leaving behind a handmade legacy of quilts, needlework, and knitting.
Survivors include son, John (April) Piziali; daughter, Sarah (Aaron Greiner) Piziali; and grandchildren, Matthew (Hannah), Bailee and Kathryn; and great-grandchildren, Clayton and Lakelynn. Preceding her in death were her parents, David and Mary; and her brother, Dick.
An open visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Dunn’s Chapel, 2121 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312. Out of concern for everyone’s wellbeing, Carol’s family has requested all attending wear masks and social distance.
A private interment of Carol’s urn will be at a later date in Union Cemetery, Iowa Falls, Iowa, near her parents and brother.
Memorials in Carol’s honor may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Parkinson’s Foundation.
