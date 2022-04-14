Iowa Falls-Norma Proctor, 90, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Scenic Manor. Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with a prayer service at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest with a graveside service and inurnment at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Norma and her family.
Norma J. Proctor was born on March 7, 1932, in Mason City to Cecil and Opal Coffin. She attended schools in Clear Lake. On Aug. 25, 1984, Norma was united in marriage to Allen S. Proctor in Clear Lake, S.D.