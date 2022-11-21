Jeanie Prouty, 67, of Alden, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Hansen Family Hospital. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls assisted the family with cremation care.
Jean “Jeanie” Kay Prouty was born on Oct. 23, 1955, to Guy “Bud” and Margaret “Babe” (Wheeler) Wood in Iowa Falls.
Jeanie was united in marriage to Danny Michael Prouty on Sept. 4, 1971, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. After getting married, Jeanie went with her husband to Blytheville, Ark., during his four-year tour in the Air Force. While there, she finished high school and attained her LPN. They returned to Alden in 1975 and she began her nursing career. A few years later she returned to school and became an RN. Twenty-five years of her career were spent at Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls, where she cared for many people in the community and their families. She was known to be a very caring and compassionate nurse. After caring for her dad full-time for 5 years, she traveled to work at several nursing facilities around the state before retiring in 2020.
Along the way, she gained a love of plants and flowers. Houseplants of all varieties was her main interest. She also loved to dance, sing and listen to country music. Jeanie really enjoyed attending her grandson Kaden’s sporting events when she was still able to and shared her love of rock hunting with him. She loved seeing hummingbirds and butterflies, and the occasional, very rare, fairy sighting. She also loved to read and collect clothes.
ALS is a merciless and cruel disease. It attacked Jeanie and wore her down until she was just a shell of herself. She fought until she couldn’t anymore. She will be dearly missed along with her fiery “jump in with both feet” attitude.
Jeanie Prouty is survived by her husband Danny Prouty of Alden; children: Carrie Prouty and Paige Stotser of Alden; grandson Kaden Stotser of Alden; sisters: Caroline (E.J.) Cunningham of Alden, Peggy (Linn) Rash of Grundy Center, and Nancy (Jim) Sheets of Bloomfield; brother Marty Wood of Buckeye; many nieces and nephews, and a few great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; son-in-law Brandon Stotser; brother-in-law Gary Prouty; and sister-in-law, Gloria Ward.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, at the United Church of Christ in Alden.
Cards of sympathy may be sent to Danny Prouty at 706 Hardin St. Alden, Iowa 50006.