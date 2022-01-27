Pugh, Beverly

ALDEN-Beverly Pugh, 87, of Alden, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, surrounded by her family. Private family funeral services will be held. Public visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest at the Alden Cemetery at a later date. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Bev and her family.
Beverly Jean (Huisman) Pugh was born on July 14, 1934, to Bryan and Anna (Kadous) Huisman in Wellsburg. On June 18, 1954, Bev was united in marriage to Floyd Dick Richard Pugh. Bev and Dick raised their four children in Alden. She was an active member of the Alden United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and served on several boards. Bev held many positions throughout the years, but being an in-home caregiver to the elderly was the dearest to her heart.