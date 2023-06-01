MESA, ARIZ. - Marvin Raisch, 73, beloved father, son, and brother, was called to his eternal resting place on May 14, 2023. He entered this world on March 8, 1950 in Hampton, Iowa, born to Robert and Helen Raisch. He is survived by his mother Helen Burns of Iowa Falls; daughter Jennifer Mell (Bill) of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; son Jerod Raisch (Lee) of Vail, Colo.; brother Gary Raisch (LuAnn) of Iowa Falls; sister Barb Blue (Wayne) of Kamrar; three granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
Marvin graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1968. He began his career as a diesel truck mechanic with Mack Trucks in Des Moines, Iowa. During his young adult years, he was also part of the Army National Guard. He later moved to Arizona where he spent the majority of his career at Empire Southwest, LLC in various roles. Marvin loved the warm weather and living in Arizona. He enjoyed spending time outdoors water skiing, snow skiing, walking and he especially loved country line dancing! He was a member of the Christian Church of the East Valley in Mesa, Ariz.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.