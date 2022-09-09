IOWA FALLS
Frank Ramey, 94, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at Eldora Specialty Care. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls assisted the family with cremation care.
Frank Merle Ramey was born on March 4, 1928, on a farm in Owasa, the son of Patrick and Ida Belle (Rush) Ramey. He attended school in Owasa and Iowa Falls until 10th grade when he then served as a Merchant Marine from 1944-46.
Frank started working for the Rock Island railroad in 1946. He then retired from the CNW railroad in 1986. In September 1947 Frank was united in marriage to Edna Eileen Bourne in Eldora.
Frank was baptized in 1972 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He spoke to people about God’s Kingdom and the hope for the future. He loved to read and study the bible. Frank also enjoyed fishing, swimming, horses and steam engines.
Frank’s memory is honored by his wife, Eileen Ramey of Iowa Falls; three daughters: Linda Milbrandt of Iowa Falls, Lois Klein of Alden and Barb (Dan) Brady of Waterloo; five grandchildren: Sean (Lisa) Milbrandt of Tiffin, Kristina Klein of Newton, Jindi Klein of LeGrand, Brigitte (Jeremy) Ackerson of Waterloo and Danielle Brady of Cedar Falls; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; eight siblings: Clarence (CA) Ramey, Harrold Ramey, Richard Ramey, Laura Mae, Florence (Blondie), Ruby, Dolly Belle, Betty and two sons-in-law, Dave Milbrandt and Jack Klein.
Frank has been cremated. A private family service will be via zoom on Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Frank’s wife, Eileen.