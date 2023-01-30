APLINGTON - Randy Meinard Rameyer, age 67, of Aplington, was born the son of Martin and Ita (Lamb) Rameyer, on June 9, 1955, in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He received his education from Ackley-Geneva High School and graduated in 1973.
On Jan. 4, 1974, Randy was united in marriage with Sheila Rewerts at First Reformed Church in Aplington. After marriage the couple made their home on a farm east of Ackley, Iowa, where Randy farmed with his father and drove a route truck for Farmers Coop in Iowa Falls. In 2002, he began working for Plastic Recycling in Iowa Falls and after working for 20 years, he retired on Oct. 31, 2022. In 2010, Randy and Sheila moved to their current home in Aplington.
Randy attended services at First Reformed Church in Aplington. Over the years he enjoyed going to stockcar races with his family and watching Nascar. In his spare time, he loved attending his grandkids’ sporting events and activities. He especially loved the time spent with the entire family. Randy will always be known for having a big heart and the willingness to help everyone and anyone.
On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Randy passed away at MercyOne Hospital in Mason City, of complications with cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Ita Rameyer; one brother, Nick Rameyer; and in-laws, Leonard and Anna Mae Rewerts.
Randy is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sheila Rameyer of Aplington; two daughters, Melissa (Joel) Lueken of Rapid City, S.D. and Nicole Homerding of Yorkville, Ill.; six grandchildren: Emily (Joseph) Hershberger, David Swenson, Reghan Lueken, Jacob Homerding, Max Homerding, and Grace Homerding; two great-grandchildren, Cole and Sophie Hershberger; two sisters, Marcia (Paul) Enslin of Ackley, and Kathy (Darcy) Rewerts, of Des Moines; one brother-in-law, Stan Rewerts, of Glen Allen, Va.s; one sister-in-law, Sandy (Mike) Larson of Woden, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Aplington.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family.
