COTTONWOOD, ARIZ. - Clifton Beryl Randall, an Iowa native, passed away July 9, 2020, in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Born March 24, 1934, to Ithel Elmer Randall and Alma Pearl (Smith) Randall in Marshalltown, Clif was the youngest of three children, joining his sister Donna Belle and brother Robert Verle. After graduating from Marshalltown High School in 1952, he went on to serve four years in the United States Air Force. Upon returning to Iowa, Clif graduated from the University of Northern Iowa where he studied to be a teacher. After graduation, he accepted a position teaching for Ellsworth Community College where he spent his entire career, teaching Sociology, Marriage and Family and Criminology. He loved his time at Ellsworth, making lifelong friends and touching so many lives. He met Leila “Lee” (Lemker) Randall in 1959, the love of his life. Clif and Lee dated for 15 years, marrying in 1972. Clif and Lee had one daughter, Kimberly “Kim” Ann Randall who resides in Arizona. Clif and Lee spent 17 winters in Arizona during retirement. After a long and wonderful life in Iowa Falls, they (somewhat begrudgingly) moved to Arizona full time in 2015 so Kim could more closely oversee their care. Lee died in 2016 and Clif often said, “I miss her every day.” Clif was preceded in death by his wife, Leila; his parents, Ithel and Alma; his sister and brother-in-law, Donna Belle and Gary Cooper of Marshalltown; his brother, Robert Verle Randall of Texas; his nephew, Mark Randall Cooper of Marshalltown.