WEST DES MOINES - Randall "Randy" Dean Blohm passed away early Monday morning, July 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Randy spent the last several months battling pancreatic cancer with the help of his loving wife, Cindy. Randy was known for his warrior spirit and that spirit carried him through to the very end.
Born April 30, 1964, in Lake Mills, Iowa, Randy was an avid wrestler, wrestling both in junior high and high school, but it was his love of cars that he truly enjoyed, continuing to fix and tinker with his own vehicles as an adult. Randy worked for Turner Construction for the last five years, managing large jobs such as the construction of the new Facebook building in Altoona. When not working, Randy enjoyed carpentry, making pieces of furniture and spending time in his backyard "getaway shed." He was the very definition of a handyman. Randy also enjoyed the beauty of God's creation, planting a small garden at home with his wife, filled with colorful flowers he loved to look at.