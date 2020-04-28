WATERLOO - Randy John Stubbe, 61, of Waterloo, and formerly of Ackley, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Allen Hospital of Waterloo. A private family service will be held. The Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, cards and/or memorials may be directed to: Randy Stubbe Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Randy John Stubbe was born March 22, 1959, to LuVern and Kathryn (Reece) Stubbe at Eldora, Iowa. Randy attended the Ackley-Geneva Community Schools in Ackley During his life he worked as a laborer in the agricultural field. His last employer was ILC Resources. Randy was a TV hound and liked to watch old shows and sports, especially the Hawkeyes. He also liked anything outdoors and his fur babies.