RADCLIFFE - Cash Michael Rapp began his journey on this earth on April 3, 2008, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, the son of Joshua Rapp and Stephanie Turner. His journey ended at the University of Iowa Hospitals on Dec. 22, 2020, at the age of 12 years old. Cash was beloved by many and people were drawn to him. He had a smile that captured your heart, a laugh that was so contagious you couldn’t help but laugh and a warm personality full of boundless energy, life and adventure. Because of a physical condition he was born with doctors said he might not make it. But God and Cash had other ideas. Cash had a “don’t tell me I can’t; never quit” attitude from the day he was born. There was nothing that seemed to slow him down. He was constantly on the go and loved riding his bike, playing basketball, baseball, soccer and WWE wrestling with his brothers and uncles. He loved doing card tricks and was also very artistic, drawing a lot of dolphins or angels. He was gifted at all he did and put all his heart and soul into it. He had a very mischievous side that you couldn’t help but smile at no matter what. Spending time with family and friends was important to him. He was especially loved by all his younger cousins whom he enjoyed playing with. Around the age of about 10, Cash asked Jesus to be his Savior and we know he is now in heaven waiting to one day see us again.
Cash is survived by many who will forever cherish his memory. His parents, Joshua Rapp and Stephanie Turner; brothers, Tate and Bane Rapp; grandparents, Michael and Jory Rapp; uncles and aunts, Zach Morphew-Rapp (Joe), Autumn Martin (Anthony), Amanda Heiden (Tyler), Noah Rapp (Lydia), Abigail Hook (Joe), Caleb Rapp (Elizabeth), Gabriel Rapp, Kyler Rapp (Abby), Benjamin, Lucas and Nathaniel Rapp, Shanna Turner (Jeremy); cousins, Sophia, Aurora, Aspen, Addica, Chandler, Colbie, Jettsen, Everly, Cecelia, Adahlynn, Seph, Vera, Remy, Clifford, Charleigh, Asher, Isaiah and Isabel. And many, many more relatives and friends.