COULTER - Wyatt James Raska, 14, of Coulter, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Services for Wyatt Raska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Faith Baptist Church, 1701 Central Avenue East, Hampton, IA 50441. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Linn’s Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to: Wyatt Raska Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Wyatt James Raska was born March 19, 2008, to Ronald David and Machele Lynn (Eggleston) Raska in Iowa Falls. Wyatt attended the Hampton-Dumont CAL High School and was in his freshman year. Wyatt was a member of the H-D CAL Bird Buster Trap team. Wyatt was a farmhand for Dana and Ely Dohrmann and Jake Johansen. Some of the things that Wyatt enjoyed doing were truck driving, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and motorcycles.
Wyatt is survived by his parents: Ronald and Machele Raska of Coulter; siblings: Bre (Patrick) Boggess of Estherville; Crystal Yakel (Josh) of Iowa Falls; Tanner (Jade) Yakel of Geneva; Chelsey Yakel (Troy) of Sheffield; Bailey Raska (Chris) of East Moline, Ill.; McKenna Raska (Hunter) of Spirit Lake; grandmother: Sharon Sieck; grandfather: LeRoy (Mary) Eggleston; grandmother: Marilyn (Will) Engelson; grandfather: Dave (Barb) Raska; nieces and nephews: Emma, Mia, Nolan, Braxton, William, Reagan, Rylee, and Ava; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Wyatt was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and grandfather, Bob Sieck.
The family request those attending the visitation or the funeral to please wear casual dress: blue jeans, T-shirts (Harley, snowmobile, trucks, etc.).