RADCLIFFE - Barbara Raske, 91, formerly of Radcliffe, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 16, from 5-7 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Radcliffe.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Radcliffe. Burial will take place in the Radcliffe Cemetery. For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Jean (Mallo) Raske was born on Sept. 19, 1931, to Howard and Velda (Woodmansee) Mallo in Webster City.
She was baptized as a member of the Cradle Roll Department of the English Lutheran Church in Webster City on Jan. 16, 1932.
She met the love of her life, Leo Raske at the skating rink in Webster City and they were married on Dec. 28, 1948 and lived on the family farm south of Radcliffe. To this union four children were born: RhaDora Dee, Michael Jerome, Terry Lynne and Susan Rae.
They enjoyed the country life and farming. In 1964, they all moved around the corner and down the road. In 1976, they decided to build a new home in Radcliffe and moved in January to town.
Barbara loved being a mother and grandma. In 1965, she became the secretary of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and worked there for many years. She decided to change careers in 1977-78 and worked for Chuck McDaniel at the Radcliffe Veterinary Office for many years. Barb decided to move to Webster City to be close to her mother and was there until 2015 when her health started to change, and she moved into the Hubbard Care Center.
She loved to sew quilt tops, knit, crochet, work puzzles, color with colored pencils and most recently do diamond art. They made many trips around to the states and to the river at McGregor every year to see the color of the fall trees.
She is survived by her daughters: Dee (Allen) Akers of Olathe, Kansas; Terry (Jack) Runge of Buckeye, Iowa; Suzi (John) Lawrenz of Buckeye and daughter-in-law Jean Raske of Story City; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister Patricia Nilles of Webster City; brother Tom Mallo of Winterset; brother-in-law Marvin Douty of Buena Vista, Colo.; sisters-in-law Wanda Snyder of Apex, N.C. and Josie Raske of Victorville, Calif.; aunt Veda Woodall of Webster City; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Raske, son Michael Raske, grandson Bryan Pelligreno, parents Howard and Velda Mallo, parents-in-law Herman and Anna Raske; sisters: Shirley Douty and Sherrill Bell; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Bernie Nilles, Burdette Bell, Sharyn Mallo, Marlyn Raske, Lyle and Eva Raske.