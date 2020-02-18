IOWA FALLS
Christine Recker, 51, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, of complications following a hemorrhagic stroke. A private family funeral service will be held. Public visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Christine and her family. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family.
Christine Kaye (Gentz) Recker was born March 23, 1968, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Harlan and Arlene (Kampman) Gentz. The most important day in Christine's life was when she trusted Christ as her Savior on March 17, 1975, through Romans 5:8, “God commends His love for us, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
On Sept. 3, 1988, Christine was united in marriage to Steve Recker in Manchester, Iowa. To this union were born two sons, Derek and Devon. She received her high school education at West Delaware High School graduating in 1986, and continued her education online receiving an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration through Colorado Technical University. Christine worked at Super Value Grocery Store in Manchester, moving to Hampton in 1989 then to Iowa Falls a couple years later. She worked at the Iowa Falls McDonalds for 11 years eventually becoming the first assistant manager. For three years she was a manager at McDonalds in Hampton. Later Christine worked at Green Belt Bank & Trust in Ackley. She became ill several years ago with a heart condition and underwent heart surgery in October 2016. While Christine and her family were vacationing in Florida, she suffered the stroke and left us within three days of the onset.
Christine was a warm, caring, fun person and cared deeply for her family and friends. Christine enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and for others in the community. She enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting with her nieces and nephews, camping, traveling, sewing, crafts, making mini quilts and fleece tie blankets, putting puzzles together, and reading books. She loved anything Americana and with eagles.
Christine is survived by her husband, Steve Recker of Iowa Falls, Iowa; her sons, Derek and Devon, both of Iowa Falls; one brother, Dennis (Gayle) Gentz of Waterloo, Iowa; sisters, Marsha (Tim) Draves of Highland, Wisconsin, and Darlys (Allan) Kluiter of Waverly, Iowa; sister-in-law, Patricia (Roger) Holeman of Cedar Falls, Iowa; brother-in-law, Don Swieter of Iowa Falls, Iowa; many sisters and brothers-in-law as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and Arlene Gentz; a brother, Merlin Gentz; a sister, Colette Swieter; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Smith.
