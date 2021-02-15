BRADFORD - John W. Reece, 65, of Bradford, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family of John Reece, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
John William Reece was born April 12, 1955, to Cady Jerome and Theda Kathern (Willms) Reece in Hampton, Iowa. John attended the Bradford schools and graduated from the Iowa Falls High School with the class of 1974. John was united in marriage to Connie Praska and to this union one daughter was born, Jennifer. They were later divorced. John worked as a carpenter for many different companies in the area with Bridges Construction being his last employer. John was a former member of the Iowa Falls Moose Lodge. He was a member of the Bradford Methodist Church. John was camp host at Mallory Park for the last several years. He enjoyed his time spent at the park. John made friends easily.