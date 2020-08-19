IOWA FALLS
Theda Reece, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. She was laid to rest at the Pleasant Hill Grant Township Cemetery.
Theda Kathern Reece was born Oct. 12, 1927, to John and Tena (Karsjens) Willms in Bradford, Iowa. She attended school in Bradford and Iowa Falls through the eighth grade. On June 27, 1947, Theda was united in marriage to Cady Reece at the Assembly of God Church in Hampton, Iowa. They were the first couple to be married in that church her dad built.
Theda enjoyed being a housewife but also held several jobs in the Iowa Falls and Bradford area over the years. She cleaned the Bradford United Methodist Church and she was a Cub Scout Den Leader in Bradford, a member of the United Methodist Church in Bradford and taught Sunday School. Theda enjoyed volunteering at the Iowa Falls Thrift Store, Monday night auctions with her sister Lucille, and she LOVED to play bingo at the Heritage Care Center. She attended several Postmaster conventions with her husband, Cady, and she enjoyed cooking for her family and Bradford Church Suppers. She made potato salads and baked several iced boxed cookies, lemon meringue pies, sour cream raisin pies and custard pies for her family. Theda enjoyed her home in Bradford and especially sitting on her front porch enjoying the outdoors. Most of all she loved getting together with her family.
Theda Reece is survived by her children, Linda (Robert) Schriever, John Reece and William Reece of Bradford, Iowa, and Tammra (Leslie) Janssen of Ackley, Iowa; grandchildren, Daniel (April) Schriever, James (Erin) Schriever and Jennifer Reece; great-grandchildren, Marcus and Kaitlynn Schriever, Lennon, Owen, Theda, Benjamin and Judah Schriever, and Leo, Alora and Maverick Reece; step-grandchildren, Adam (Shahna) Janssen and Alex (Danita) Janssen; step-great-grandchildren, Payton Leonard, Levi and Ella Janssen; Brady, Blake, Isabelle and Abigail Janssen and Zachery Duncan. Other survivors include a brother, Ernest (Charlene) Willms of Hampton, Iowa; sister, Shirley (Bill) Sanders of Bradford, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Theda was preceded in death by her husband, Cady Reece; her parents; brothers, Albert, infant Ernest and Harlan (Tena) Willms; sisters, Martha (George) Hartema and Lucille Hesnard; brothers-in-law, Donald (Juanita) Reece, Edward Hesnard; sister-in-law, Marcia (Curtis) (Reece) Daggs.
