ACKLEY - Alvin Reiter, 81, of Ackley, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church with burial in the Washington Reformed Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Alvin Reiter was born on April 15, 1941, in Dike, Iowa to Anton “Tony” and Lena (Rewerts) Reiter, the youngest of nine. On June 1, 1960, Alvin was united in marriage to Betty DeVries in the Austinville Christian Reformed Church.
Alvin was a member of the Austinville Christian Reformed Church. He loved to weld and make metal lawn ornaments. Alvin enjoyed spending time with his family, his faith in God and going to farm sales. He easily made friends and enjoyed visiting with people.
Alvin is survived by his wife Betty of Ackley; children Brenda of Barry, Ill. and Alan (Wendy) Reiter of Parker, Colo.; sister, Esther Eisentrager of Dumont; sister-in-law Sydney Reiter of Waterloo; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joey Sansone; and siblings: Etta Eiklenborg and her husbands, Joe Eiklenborg and Carl Borneman; Gertie (Klass) Luhring; Lawrence Reiter; Jenette (Tomas) Meester; Fred Reiter; Alma (John) Bergmann and Leroy Reiter.