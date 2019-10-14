HAMPTON-Rev. Darwin Cole, 59, of Hampton and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. Inurnment will be at the Coulter Cemetery at 4 p.m. on Friday. The family will host a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Bethany Lutheran Church. For an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorials should be considered to the family in c/o Debra Fredericks, 376 Mallard Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls assisted the family with cremation care.
Darwin Lee Cole, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son, was born Sept. 12, 1960, in Forest City, Iowa, to Richard and Elaine (Haukoos) Cole. Darwin passed away on Oct. 12 at 11:22 p.m. from complications of his over 50-year battle with diabetes. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Wheeler) Cole; children: Nathan (Laura) Cole, Matthew (Ginger) Cole, and Sarah (Kyle) Pence; three grandchildren: Jonathan, Rebeca and Elijah Cole; parents, Richard and Elaine Cole; sister, Brenda (Russell) Smith; and sisters-in-law, Debra (Eric) Fredericks and Anita (Warren) White.