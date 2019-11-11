GRUNDY CENTER
Bernice May (Harken) Rewerts, 100, of Grundy Center passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Creekside Living Cottages in Grundy Center. A funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 11, at the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center with Pastor Al Polito officiating. A luncheon at the church followed the service. A private family burial was held that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 315 G Ave., Grundy Center, IA 50638. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is caring for Bernice and her family.
Bernice was born on May 14, 1919, in Austinville, Iowa, the daughter of Rempt U. and Ipina (Jansonius) Harken. She attended primary school in Austinville and graduated from Aplington High School in 1936. After graduation, Bernice attended the University of Dubuque and graduated with a degree in Education in 1938. She went on to serve as an elementary teacher for five years.
On Oct. 15, 1943, Bernice married Paul T. Rewerts. They had a wonderful and happy marriage for the next 66 years. They made their first home on their farm near Dumont. In 1952, they moved to Aplington and in 1960 to Grundy Center, where they owned John Deere dealerships. They retired in 1978 and spent 22 years wintering in Florida. They also enjoyed several trips around the world.
Bernice had a passion and special talent for planning things. Whether it was a large family gathering (which she often hosted), a business meeting or a church gathering, she organized things perfectly. She was an active member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church for 69 years. She was a member and former President of the church’s Women’s Presbyterian Association (WPA) and an active Circle member for most of her life. Bernice was also the member of a group of Presbyterian women who called themselves “The Crazy Eights” that met once a month for over 40 years.
Bernice will be remembered by her family as the most kind, caring and loving person they will ever know. She is the example of whom they all aspire to be.
Bernice is survived by her children, Noel (Dorothy) Rewerts of Wellsburg; Alan (Vicki) Rewerts of Pella; Ilene (Larry) McLain of Castle Rock, Colorado; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Viola Harken of Ackley and Ida Frey of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Rewerts; her eight siblings; and many friends.
