IOWA FALLS - John Eugene Rewerts, 72, of Iowa Falls, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from complications following COVID-19 at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be directed to: Carol Rewerts, 14394 Hwy 65, Trlr. #68, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
John Eugene Rewerts was born July 20, 1948, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of George Leonard and Doris (Bates) Rewerts. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School with the class of 1969. John served in the U.S. Navy. On June 10, 1975, John was united in marriage to Carol Susan King at her parents’ home in Iowa Falls. John was employed by United Hydraulics, Concrete Products, Culligan and JLM Trucking. John enjoyed being with his many friends and family. He also enjoyed fishing, driving trucks and Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball games.