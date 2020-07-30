IOWA FALLS - Rick Woods, 69, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Rick and his family.
Rick Allen Woods was born May 9, 1951, to Lawrence and Ilo (Dillon) Woods in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School and honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1971-1973. On Sept. 1, 1984, Rick was united in marriage to Judy Lynn Deters at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Rick worked for 22 years at Electrolux in Webster City and five years for Iowa Select in Iowa Falls, Iowa.