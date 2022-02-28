Shirley Ann Ridout, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Public visitation for Shirley was on Friday, Feb. 25, at Creps Abels Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for Shirley were on Friday, Feb. 25, with Pastor Kenneth Nason officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest at the Jackson Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed in Shirley’s name to her family, which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Creps Abels Funeral Home is caring Shirley and her family.