ALDEN - Lavern Rieks, 96, of Alden, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his rural Alden farm. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with military honors at the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, March 11, at the funeral home. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Lavern and his family.
Lavern W. Rieks, son of Chris H. and Esther (Tintjer) Rieks, was born May 25, 1926, in Burdette, Iowa. He attended country school and was a farmer and carpenter his entire life. Lavern served in the United States Army from 1951-1953, as a tank driver on the front lines during the Korean Conflict.
On July 2, 1962, he was united into marriage to Shirley Hepperle in Blue Earth Minnesota. On June 19, 1994, they renewed their vows within the Catholic faith at St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. Lavern and Shirley were proud of their nearly 50 years of marriage, their children and their families. They both enjoyed farm life and later wintering in Southern Texas making lifelong friends.
Lavern Rieks is survived by his daughter Karen (Don) Eldridge and her children: Diana (Robert) Carpenter of Webster City, David Hanus of Otho, Dwight (Amy) Hanus of Fort Dodge, Daniel (Penny) Hanus of Buford, Ga.; his son Christopher (Carolyn) Rieks of Alden and his children: Christa (Michael) Henry of Iowa Falls, Curtis Rieks and Conner Rieks, both of Alden; his daughter Kathryn Rieks of Cresco, and her son Logan Rieks of Chadron, Neb.; great-grandchildren: Mitch (Chelsie) Carpenter, Tyler Carpenter, Ashley (Thomas) Throntveit, Jacob (Abby) Hanus, Morgan (Jacob) Ladlie, Mackenzie Hanus, Madison Hanus, David Henry, Owen Henry and Benjamin Henry; great-great-grandchildren: Luke Carpenter, Claire Carpenter, Blair Throntveit, Savannah Throntveit, Ayla Ladlie, Brinley Ladlie and Joseph Hanus; sisters: Shirley Rotgers of Eldora and Marian Hazelwood, Lincoln, Neb.; brother-in-law James (Betty) Hepperle of Fort Dodge and sister-in-law Kathryn Yetmar of Clare. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Nov. 21, 2011); parents; brothers Maynard and John; twin great-grandsons, Matthew and Mark Carpenter; nephews Kevin Rotgers and Todd Hazelwood; nieces Retha Rotgers Adams and Nancy Hazelwood.