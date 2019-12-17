STORY CITY
Robert O. Rieks, 83, of Story City, formerly of Alden, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Williams with burial in the Rose Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the funeral. The Surls Funeral Chapel in Williams is assisting the family.
Robert Otto Rieks was born Feb. 24, 1936, on a farm south of New Providence, Iowa, to Ewald Otto and Marion Irene (Cowell). He graduated from New Providence High School in 1955. On Sept. 5, 1959, he was united in marriage to Kay Eide, currently of Iowa Falls, at the Alden United Methodist Church; they later divorced. To this union three sons were born: Rodney, Bradley, and Terry. On Sept. 4, 1998, Bob married Marilyn Swenson in Branson, Missouri. They lived on the farm until 2001 when they moved into Iowa Falls, later moving to Story City. Bob and Marilyn loved to dance, go out to eat, play cards with friends, and spend winters in Texas and Arizona. Bob was a hardworking farmer, caring for his family, land, and livestock.
Robert is survived by his wife of 21 years, Marilyn; his three sons, Rodney (Conrad and Joe) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bradley (Lynda) of Altoona, Iowa, and Terry (Julie) of Surprise, Arizona; and stepchildren, Rob (Pam) Swenson of Williams, Iowa, and Robyn (Rusty) Stephens of Bondurant, Iowa. He leaves behind grandchildren, Cameron and Keaton (Courtney) Rieks of Altoona and Abby (Chris) and Daniel Rieks of Surprise, Arizona; and step-grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) Swenson, Tyler (Ashley) Swenson, and Collin (Grace) Swenson, all of Williams, Tanner Stephens of Studio City, California, and Taylor Stephens of Tempe, Arizona. He also was blessed with great-grandchildren, Lydia, Vyolet, and Kallen Rieks, and step-great-grandchildren Nora, Brooks, and Brynlee Swenson. He is also survived by his youngest brother, David (Sue) of Eldora, Iowa.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Roger, Richard, and Daniel.
Bob was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed. Our family wishes to thank everyone for the prayers, kind words, visits, food, and support during this difficult time.
