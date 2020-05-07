ACKLEY
Gary Rinnels, 77, of Ackley, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. Private family funeral services were held Monday, April 27, at the Woodley Funeral Home with Pastor D.J. Steen officiating. Following the service Gary was laid to rest at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, north of Ackley. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Gary and his family.
Gary Edward Rinnels was born on Aug. 30, 1942, in Dumont, Iowa, to John and Nettie (Oelmann) Rinnels. Gary graduated from Janesville High School. He then met and married Cynthia Downward in Cedar Falls, Iowa. From this union two daughters were born, Jolene Kay and Melinda Sue. The couple later divorced.
Gary worked at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls and at the grocery store. He then went to work at Burbridges Turkey Farm. Gary moved to Arkansas for a short time, eventually coming back to reside in Ackley near his parents. Gary started working at Ryken Engineering as a surveyor. Soon he met Janice Daniels. They were united in marriage on June 3, 1979, at the St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley, Iowa. Gary would then work various jobs around the area. He also operated his own lawn and snow removal business. He attended auctioneering school and would later own A-A Auctioneering in Ackley.
Gary had many hobbies and interests. They included: fishing, hunting, camping, auctioneering and watching sports. A highlight in his life was working at Prairie Meadows Racetrack in Altoona, Iowa, where he enjoyed grading the racetrack. He truly loved harness racing, which was passed down from his parents. They would attend races in Allison, Humboldt, Nashua and Spencer, Iowa. Other interests included such things as being park host at Prairie Bridges Park in Ackley for 10 years. He enjoyed visiting with all the campers from different areas. He loved to spend time with all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gary was a proud member of the Iowa Falls Moose Lodge, where he served as Governor from 1996-1997.
One day, he was dared to play Santa Claus for the city of Ackley. This was a job that Gary loved and continued for 30 years. He will always be remembered as Santa!
Gary Rinnels is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janice Rinnels of Ackley, Iowa; daughters, Jolene (Harvin Rust) of Grundy Center, Iowa, and Melinda (Marty) Horstmeyer of Loveland, Colorado; grandchildren, Meagan (Mitch) Murray of Lawler, Iowa, Michael (Danielle) Lindaman of Ackley, Iowa, Mason (Alicia) Lindaman of Ackley, Iowa, Rachel Horstmeyer of Iowa City, Iowa, and Jenny (Peter) Horstmeyer of Iowa City, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Alex Murray; brother-in-law, Galen (Rhonda) Daniels of Ackley, Iowa; an uncle, Bill Oelmann of Ackley, Iowa, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Harold and Johana (Toomsen) Daniels; a brother- and sister-in-law, Delmar and Marjory Daniels, as well as aunts and uncles.
