HUBBARD
Doris Ritland, 87, of Hubbard, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Burial followed in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery rural Radcliffe. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com .
Doris Ann Ritland was born on Aug. 18, 1933, at the home of her parents, Clarence and Jennie (Ott) Blome, near Hubbard, Grant Township, Hardin County, Iowa.
She was baptized on Oct. 15, 1933, and confirmed on March 30, 1947, in Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Hubbard.
She grew up near Hubbard and attended Hubbard Community School where she graduated with the Class of 1951. After high school, she worked in Hubbard as a telephone operator.
On March 3, 1956, she was united in marriage to Irvin Ritland at the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church. Doris and Irv moved onto the Ritland homeplace south of Hubbard. They spent their entire working lives on the farm and also operated the Triple R Roller Rink for a number of years. Doris was admired by her family for her humble disposition, hard-working spirit and the wonderful chocolate chip oatmeal cookies she baked. Doris loved being a grandma and great-grandma and being involved in their activities.
Doris was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church where she was active in Ladies Aid, taught vacation bible school and Sunday school.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Randy (Holly) Ritland, Steven (Julie) Ritland of Hubbard, Iowa, daughter-in-law, Julie Ritland of Ankeny, Iowa, Denise (Jon) Christensen of Slater, Iowa, and Brian (Heather) Ritland of Hubbard, Iowa; 28 grandchildren, Erika Wolfe, Vicki (Jerry) Hales, Timothy (Rachel) Ritland and Christopher Ritland, Kelli (Dewey) Nibe and Nicholas (Kadie) Ritland, Benjamin (Abby), Jordan (Chloe), Brandon (Kaitlin), Connor, Jessica, Amanda, Matthew and Michael Ritland, Kara (Dan) Jones, Casie (Jonathan) Ostermann, Justin, Jill (Alex) Beach, Calvin and Grant Christensen, Kaleb, Zachariah, Samuel, Isabelle, Abraham, Amos, Adeline and Janie Joy Ritland; great-grandchildren, Journey, Kolbie and Finley Wolfe, John and Callista Hales, Claire and Amelia Nibe, Amelia Ritland, Hayes Ritland, Rylan and Jack Jones, David and Karden Ostermann; brother, Harold (Erma) Blome; sister-in-law, Jerris Blome Hodnefield; brothers-in-law, Floyd (Doris) Ritland, Roy (Marjorie) Ritland; sister-in-law, Opal Nelson; along with many other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Irvin, one son David, brother Martin Blome, sister and brother-in-law Arleen and Jerry Hindman, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Glen and Jane Frohwein, and brother-in-law Raymond Nelson.
Doris Ritland, 87, of Hubbard, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Burial followed in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery rural Radcliffe. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com .
Doris Ann Ritland was born on Aug. 18, 1933, at the home of her parents, Clarence and Jennie (Ott) Blome, near Hubbard, Grant Township, Hardin County, Iowa.
She was baptized on Oct. 15, 1933, and confirmed on March 30, 1947, in Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Hubbard.
She grew up near Hubbard and attended Hubbard Community School where she graduated with the Class of 1951. After high school, she worked in Hubbard as a telephone operator.
On March 3, 1956, she was united in marriage to Irvin Ritland at the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church. Doris and Irv moved onto the Ritland homeplace south of Hubbard. They spent their entire working lives on the farm and also operated the Triple R Roller Rink for a number of years. Doris was admired by her family for her humble disposition, hard-working spirit and the wonderful chocolate chip oatmeal cookies she baked. Doris loved being a grandma and great-grandma and being involved in their activities.
Doris was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church where she was active in Ladies Aid, taught vacation bible school and Sunday school.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Randy (Holly) Ritland, Steven (Julie) Ritland of Hubbard, Iowa, daughter-in-law, Julie Ritland of Ankeny, Iowa, Denise (Jon) Christensen of Slater, Iowa, and Brian (Heather) Ritland of Hubbard, Iowa; 28 grandchildren, Erika Wolfe, Vicki (Jerry) Hales, Timothy (Rachel) Ritland and Christopher Ritland, Kelli (Dewey) Nibe and Nicholas (Kadie) Ritland, Benjamin (Abby), Jordan (Chloe), Brandon (Kaitlin), Connor, Jessica, Amanda, Matthew and Michael Ritland, Kara (Dan) Jones, Casie (Jonathan) Ostermann, Justin, Jill (Alex) Beach, Calvin and Grant Christensen, Kaleb, Zachariah, Samuel, Isabelle, Abraham, Amos, Adeline and Janie Joy Ritland; great-grandchildren, Journey, Kolbie and Finley Wolfe, John and Callista Hales, Claire and Amelia Nibe, Amelia Ritland, Hayes Ritland, Rylan and Jack Jones, David and Karden Ostermann; brother, Harold (Erma) Blome; sister-in-law, Jerris Blome Hodnefield; brothers-in-law, Floyd (Doris) Ritland, Roy (Marjorie) Ritland; sister-in-law, Opal Nelson; along with many other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Irvin, one son David, brother Martin Blome, sister and brother-in-law Arleen and Jerry Hindman, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Glen and Jane Frohwein, and brother-in-law Raymond Nelson.