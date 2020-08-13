GRUNDY CENTER—Robert “Bob” Lee Schell, 70, of Grundy Center, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital – Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, after a brief battle with cancer. Private family graveside services will be Friday, Aug. 21, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Family is requesting masks to be worn and camouflage clothing or casual dress is requested. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.