OGDEN - Robert D. Nichols, 88, of rural Ogden, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.
Born on March 28, 1932, at the family home in Robertson, Iowa, Robert was the son of Vernon and Jeanette (Ubben) Nichols. He was united in marriage to Marian Roberts on March 25, 1967, in Hansell, Iowa. Robert worked as a carpenter and was a mason by trade. He and Marian moved to the Ogden area when Robert started working for Iowa State University as a mason. He retired from ISU in 1995. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking and gardening in his free time.