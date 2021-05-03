Roberts, Bret

IOWA FALLS - Bret Roberts, 53, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home, due to heart complications. Memorial services will be 3 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time on Friday, May 7, at the church. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Bret and his family.
Bret Michael Roberts was born on Dec. 1, 1967, to Tom and Sheryl (Hunt) Roberts of Iowa Falls, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. During Brets high school years, he worked for Schultz Department Store, Fareway and Riverside Book and Bible. He was active in FFA and Ellis Go Getters 4-H Club. Bret graduated from Iowa Falls High School with the class of 1986.