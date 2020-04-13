HAMPTON
Marvin Wayne Rodemeyer, 89, of Hampton, went home to celebrate Easter with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 9, 2020. He was born on Jan. 8, 1931, to Ernest and Amanda (Rathmann) Rodemeyer of Hampton, Iowa. He grew up on the farm with his brothers Arnold and Dale, and his sisters, Verna (Mahncke) and Marlys. Marvin lived with his grandmother while he attended seventh and eighth grades at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Latimer, and then graduated from Hampton Community High School in 1949 and began farming with his father, Ernest. He met Patricia (Patty) Stackhouse in 1950 at the roller-skating rink near Iowa Falls and they married on Nov. 17, 1951. Marvin was drafted into the United States Army on Jan. 14, 1952. He was stationed in Germany until returning home for his mother’s funeral May 1953. Marvin and Patty then moved to Franklin, Indiana, where Marvin was stationed until completion of his military service in January 1954 when he was honorably discharged.
Marvin and Patty farmed together on the family farm near Hampton until 1995. They enjoyed regular family vacations all over the USA with their three children, Michael, Michele and Bradley. In later years, Marvin and Patty’s global travels included cruises, skiing in Alaska, RVing across Hawaii and again throughout Europe, visiting distant relatives while gathering information in Germany and Poland for Patty’s genealogy books. They visited fascinating sites such as the Panama Canal, Egyptian pyramids and Great Wall of China. From 1982 until 2017, Marvin and Patty stayed warm every winter in Arizona.
Marvin and Patty were married for 68 years and were lifelong faithful members of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, worshipping at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Latimer and later at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty; children: Michael Wayne Rodemeyer of Cook, Minnesota, Michele (Steve) Pickel of Lino-Lakes, Minnesota, and Bradley (Nancy) Rodemeyer of Indianola; seven grandchildren: Lisa Pickel of Lexington, Kentucky, Landen (Nicole) Rodemeyer of Savage, Minnesota, Tia Rodemeyer of Des Moines, Andrew (Nikki) Pickel of Ramsey, Minnesota, Elyse Walters of Norwalk, Nyle (Ashley) Walters of Ankeny, and Jacey (Kamron) Glover of Milo; seven great-grandchildren: Shaun Wolverton Pickel, Kirra Pickel, Annabelle Walters, Reese Walters, Kade Walters, Ava Pickel and Kai Walters, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be given to Marvin's family and mailed to P.O. Box 403, Hampton, IA 50441.
Private family services were held with burial in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Latimer. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton assisted Marvin's family.
Marvin Wayne Rodemeyer, 89, of Hampton, went home to celebrate Easter with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 9, 2020. He was born on Jan. 8, 1931, to Ernest and Amanda (Rathmann) Rodemeyer of Hampton, Iowa. He grew up on the farm with his brothers Arnold and Dale, and his sisters, Verna (Mahncke) and Marlys. Marvin lived with his grandmother while he attended seventh and eighth grades at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Latimer, and then graduated from Hampton Community High School in 1949 and began farming with his father, Ernest. He met Patricia (Patty) Stackhouse in 1950 at the roller-skating rink near Iowa Falls and they married on Nov. 17, 1951. Marvin was drafted into the United States Army on Jan. 14, 1952. He was stationed in Germany until returning home for his mother’s funeral May 1953. Marvin and Patty then moved to Franklin, Indiana, where Marvin was stationed until completion of his military service in January 1954 when he was honorably discharged.
Marvin and Patty farmed together on the family farm near Hampton until 1995. They enjoyed regular family vacations all over the USA with their three children, Michael, Michele and Bradley. In later years, Marvin and Patty’s global travels included cruises, skiing in Alaska, RVing across Hawaii and again throughout Europe, visiting distant relatives while gathering information in Germany and Poland for Patty’s genealogy books. They visited fascinating sites such as the Panama Canal, Egyptian pyramids and Great Wall of China. From 1982 until 2017, Marvin and Patty stayed warm every winter in Arizona.
Marvin and Patty were married for 68 years and were lifelong faithful members of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, worshipping at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Latimer and later at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty; children: Michael Wayne Rodemeyer of Cook, Minnesota, Michele (Steve) Pickel of Lino-Lakes, Minnesota, and Bradley (Nancy) Rodemeyer of Indianola; seven grandchildren: Lisa Pickel of Lexington, Kentucky, Landen (Nicole) Rodemeyer of Savage, Minnesota, Tia Rodemeyer of Des Moines, Andrew (Nikki) Pickel of Ramsey, Minnesota, Elyse Walters of Norwalk, Nyle (Ashley) Walters of Ankeny, and Jacey (Kamron) Glover of Milo; seven great-grandchildren: Shaun Wolverton Pickel, Kirra Pickel, Annabelle Walters, Reese Walters, Kade Walters, Ava Pickel and Kai Walters, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be given to Marvin's family and mailed to P.O. Box 403, Hampton, IA 50441.
Private family services were held with burial in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Latimer. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton assisted Marvin's family.