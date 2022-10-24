ELDORA - Jack E. Rogers I, 77, of Eldora, passed away Friday, Oct. 21 at Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames, surrounded by his family. Visitation and funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Steamboat Rock Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service with a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at the East Lawn Memorial Garden, Eldora. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
Jack was born on Oct. 28, 1944, to Everett D. and Lois M. (Wilson) Rogers in Hardin County. He grew up in Eldora and graduated from Eldora High School in 1963. After graduation, he joined his parents with the family business, Pine Lake Lumber Inc. Jack became a bonded timber buyer, successfully running two logging crews and built pallets.
Jack was united in marriage to Barb Jones Rogers in 1965, later divorcing in 1989. On June 1, 1991, he married Karol A. Taylor Flora (Poopsie) in Eldora.
Jack was a member of the Steamboat Rock Baptist Church, where he loved leading congregational singing on a rotational basis. He was a long-time member of the Eldora Rotary Club.
One of Jack’s fondest achievements was starting Taekwondo with Jack II in 1986, with Jack I earning a third-degree black belt. Jack never turned down an opportunity for an adventure. He joined his motorcycle buddies in the early 80s to experience Sturgis. Jack loved and cherished every aspect of RAGBRAI including parking the camper, driving the vehicle to the overnight towns while still having time to bike out halfway meeting Karol and friends. In our hearts, he will always be the best sled dog in the world. Jack and Karol enjoyed extensive traveling with friends to Mexico, Colorado, Virgin Islands and many other destinations. After retirement, Jack could be found fixing old trucks, caterpillars, restoring machinery and classic cars.
Jack had a genuine love for animals, instilled in him by Fern Dicks. She helped him nurse back his beloved little critters.
He loved his family, always known for sharing wiggle hugs. Jack expressed never-ending love to all of us by using his special code word “Aboo”. Jack used any excuse to share hugs and kisses.
Those left to cherish Jack’s memory are his wife Karol Rogers, sons Mike Rogers and Jack Rogers II, daughter Christina Rogers, stepdaughters Kendra (Justin), and Meredith (Nick) Welbes, 16 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Judy Forney.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Mayo Clinic, Steamboat Rock Baptist Church or Adams Celebration of Life – buy a tree and plant in memory of Jack.