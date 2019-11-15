IOWA FALLS
Mary E. "Molly" Rommel, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Scenic Manor. Graveside services and burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. A visitation will follow at 4 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls, with a celebration of life beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, also at the church. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Molly and her family.
Mary “Molly” Elsina (Tjaden) Rommel was a lifelong resident of Iowa Falls, Iowa. She was born on Dec. 30, 1926, to Henry and Margaret (Bosworth) Tjaden.
On Feb. 11, 1951, she married Millard Rommel. They were blessed to share 68 years of marriage. Molly was a member of the Lee Center United Methodist Church. She was a longtime member of the Edgewood board, something near and dear to her heart. She also was a member of the Lee Center United Methodist Women, The Eastern Star and White Shrine.
Molly and Millard enjoyed dancing for many years. They were usually the stars of the show at their grandchildren’s wedding receptions.
Molly Rommel is survived by her husband, Millard Rommel of Iowa Falls, Iowa; her children, Barb (Denny) Ziesman of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Jill (Tom) Muehe of Ames, Iowa, and Jeff (Tracey) Rommel of Ankeny, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Barb Rommel of Huntley, Illinois; and her sister, Gretchen Rabe of Iowa Falls, Iowa. She was deeply loved by her 11 grandchildren and their families as well as her 20 great-grandchildren. Molly was preceded in death by a son, Tim Rommel, and brothers, Jack and George Tjaden.
