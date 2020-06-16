IOWA FALLS
Millard Rommel, 94, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Israel Family Hospice in Ames. Graveside services and burial were held Tuesday, June 16, at the Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. A celebration of life followed at the Center for the Performing Arts in Iowa Falls. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Millard and his family.
Millard D. Rommel was born on June 10, 1926, to George and Myrtle (Reimer) Rommel. On Feb. 11, 1951, he married Molly Tjaden. They had four children. He was a lifelong farmer. Even after retirement he continued to always have an interest in farming. Millard was a long-time member of the Lee Center United Methodist Church. He was also a long- time member of the Masonic Lodge and Odd Fellows as well as being a Lee Township Trustee for several years. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the love of his life.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Barb (Denny) Ziesman, Jill (Tom) Muehe and Jeff (Tracey) Rommel; a daughter-in law, Barb Rommel; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include his sister-in law, Gretchen Rabe, and special cousin, Jean Palo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Molly, in November 2019 and son, Tim, in 2005.
