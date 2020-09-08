Shirley Ann Heffelmeier Rommel, 92, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She is survived by sons, Jon and Ryan and wife Jill; grandchildren, Cash Rommel, Brittany Code and husband Charles, Megan Rommel Watt and husband Ted and Paige Rommel; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jonathan Jay, Rainey and Anna Grace.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 43 years, Lester John Rommel. An Ackley, Iowa, native, she once taught all grades in a single room schoolhouse and loved to share her stories of that time. Shirley was a loving wife and mother, active in school and community, as well as co-founder of the family business. She enjoyed antiques, painting, playing the piano, weekends at the lake house and her family. Shirley will be laid to rest in Alden, Iowa, alongside her husband, Les.