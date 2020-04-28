HUBBARD - Rose Marie Bahr, 80, of Hubbard, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Zearing Health Care Center in Zearing. A private family service will be held April 28. After restrictions are lifted due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a public memorial service. The Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, cards and/or memorials may be directed to: Rose Bahr Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Rose Marie King was born Dec. 24, 1939, to Edward August King and Leah Amelia (Riley) in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Rose attended and graduated from the Iowa Falls High School, class of 1957. On Sept. 4, 1965, she was united in marriage to Richard Bahr, and to this union five children were born: Mark, Damaris, Sheri, LaRonna and Kristin. Rose was a homemaker for many years while raising her family. She then began working as a cook at the Hubbard Care Center and Eldora Regional Medical Center, retiring in 2006. Rose was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church since 1985.