Rosemary Rieber, 94, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. She loved her family and friends very much but because of current restrictions a private burial will be held at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials may be directed to Rosemary Rieber, c/o Surls Funeral Home, 505 Stevens St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Any donations will be applied to a memorial scholarship fund to be determined by the family.
Rosemary was born on May 9, 1925, in Iowa Falls to August and Luella (Nolte) Voigt. With the exception of the two years she lived in Sioux City, Rosemary spent her entire life in Iowa Falls. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School in the class of 1943 and then attended Ellsworth Community College. On June 17, 1944, Rosemary was united in marriage to Lloyd Rieber in Ackley, Iowa, and to this union seven children were born.