BUCKEYE - Jack Runge, 67, of Buckeye passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at the Buckeye Community Center with burial in the Buckeye Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Buckeye Community Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Iowa Firefighters Memorial or to the family. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Jack Runge was born on July 11, 1955 to Marlyn and Frances (Steelman) Runge. He graduated from Radcliffe Community school in 1973 and then attended Ellsworth College in Iowa Falls. Farming and firefighting was his life since graduation.
Jack married Terri (Raske-Craig) on June 18, 1983 and they raised four children: Lonnie, Sheri, Jamie and Charlie.
He was baptized, confirmed and a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Buckeye and when it closed, transferred to Immanuel Memorial United Church of Christ in Alden. He recently enjoyed services at Cottage Church.
Jack was always on the go, he enjoyed getting to know everyone in the county and beyond, and never hesitated to help anyone… touching lives of many.
He enjoyed camping at Iowa State Fair, Steamboat Rock, and Gehrke’s Lake for 35 years. All of the family gatherings were centered around the Runge farm table, and everyone was welcome no matter who you were.
If there was an organization around, he was on the board. Jack was on the church board and served as president for many years, the Hardin County Extension board, Iowa Institute for Cooperatives, Buckeye Elevator Board & President for 14 years, Midland REC board for 28 years and president for 14 of those years. Jack was also a firefighter for 37 years and was involved in every aspect of the firefighter brotherhood including serving as president of the Iowa Fire Fighters Association from 2007 to 2012 and was lucky enough to attend the National Fire Academy in Emmetsburg, Maryland and very involved in the Iowa Firefighters Memorial in Coralville.
Jack is survived by his wife Terri; children: Lonnie (Diane) Craig of Olathe, Kan.; Sheri (Corey) Sosna of Shawnee, Kan.; Jamie Craig and Heath Karns of Ames, Iowa; and Charlie (Chasity) of Radcliffe, Iowa; grandchildren: Cody, Lilly, Carson, Alex, Jaavin, Savanaha, and Heyden; Aunt Virginia Golly of Zearing, Iowa; brother Allen (Carlene) Brown of Albuquerque, N.M. Several cousins, nieces, nephews, and sister/brother in laws.
He was preceded in death by father and mother Marlyn and Frances Runge, maternal grandparents Houston and Ruth Steelman, paternal grandparents Hattie and Carl Runge, father- and mother-in-law Leo and Barbara Raske.
See you later, Alligator.