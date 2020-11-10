IOWA FALLS - Joan Rushing, 95, of Iowa Falls, and formerly of Tampa, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Joan Rushing Memorial, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Joan was born July 7, 1925, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Marcus Theodore and Eloise (Bens) Petersen. Joan graduated from Hillsborough High School in Florida. She then attended DMACC Nursing School at the Boone campus. She was united in marriage to Napoleon (Buck) Bonaparte Rushing on Dec. 20, 1947, and to this union four children were born, Michael, Claudia, Stephan and Rhonda. They lived in a grapefruit grove in Winter Haven, Florida. Joan worked as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes until retirement in 1986. Joan was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Tampa. Joan enjoyed all 95 of her years! When she was young, she and her sisters could be found dancing on the pillars of Temple Terrace. She told many stories of all the great times she had with her family growing up. Work brought them back to Ames, Iowa, in the summer of 1965 where they made many life-long friends. Retirement brought them back to Florida. They took pride in traveling to all 50 states. She then raised Ray, her grandson, and loved volunteering and being a grandma to many of his friends.