LAS VEGAS, NEVADA
Megan was born on Nov. 24, 2004, at Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Eric and Jennifer Rusley. She was raised in Las Vegas with her older brother Dylan, older sister Lindsay, and younger sister Sara. Megan was imaginative and clever, and could relate easily to others. Megan was active in basketball, swimming and soccer, and was also a Girl Scout. She liked to draw and paint, listen to music, take hikes, and was a serious reader. She also loved her vacations to Lake Tahoe, San Diego and Iowa.